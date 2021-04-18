Search underway for missing Wabash River boater after overturned boat discovered in IN

A search is underway Saturday night for a missing Wabash River boater.Indiana Conservation officers are investigating a boat accident and are searching for its missing occupant after a boat was reported overturned near the Duke Energy plant in Vermillion County.The overturned boat was reported around 2:45 p.m. Friday after a Duke Energy employee noticed the overturned boat near a low head dam located on a feeder creek along the Wabash River, according to officials.Responding officials began searching the area with sonar and divers, but the boater has not yet been found.He was identified as Terry L. Evans, 64, of Danville, Illinois, officials said.