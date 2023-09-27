Suburban woman creates online marketplace for secondhand clothing

HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL (WLS) -- Fast fashion has been a problem in the U.S., and it has created issues like scarcity in clothing items.

The scarcity in plus-size clothing items is what Amy Szczepanski wanted to tackle, as she has seen this issue impact women, including herself.

What started as a passion project by Szczepanski nearly two years ago in her driveway has since formed into a community project helping hundreds of women each month.

Szczepanski said she created this marketplace as she found herself in need of plus-size clothing and was open to trading secondhand clothing with locals.

"What I thought would be a two-day project is now almost two years," Szczepanski said. "There is just a need for this, and we managed to build a community around this."

Szczepanski said the next Plus Size Community Wardrobe event is happening Oct. 7 in Arlington Heights.

"It's basically a pop-up event and we set up portable racks with clothes ranging in sizes from X-Large to 6X," Szczepanski said.

Szczepanski said her community is a safe place as it invites everyone to donate what they can and it welcomes everyone regardless of their financial situation.

Szczepanski said people are welcomed to volunteer their time, clothing items or money as those three factors keep the project running.

For more information about Szczepanski's community wardrobe, visit Plus Size Community Wardrobe.