Nearly $6.5M settlement reached in Sema'j Crosby death; toddler was found under couch in Will County

JOLIET TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WLS) -- The family of a baby whose 2017 death is still unsolved has reached a settlement in its lawsuit against contractors from the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.This month marks five years since the death of toddler Sema'j Crosby in Joliet Township in Will County.Her body was found under a couch. Police called it a homicide by smothering. Days later, the cockroach-infested home was burned, destroying evidence.The family sued DCFS sub-contractors for negligence, saying they failed to do safety assessments at the home.An attorney said the case was settled for nearly $6.5 million.The money will go to Crosby's brothers and sisters.