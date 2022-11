Semi tipped on its side backs up traffic on inbound Stevenson Expressway

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A semi-truck that tipped over on its side on the Stevenson Expressway backed up traffic during the Tuesday evening rush hour.

Chopper7 was over the scene on the inbound Stevenson at Throop at the exit to the outbound Dan Ryan around 5:30 p.m. The semi could be seen dangling dangerously over the ramp wall.

It's unclear how the accident happened, but it caused some traffic problems.

There are no reports of any injuries.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.