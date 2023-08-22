1 injured in I-94 crash involving 2 semis near Libertyville: Illinois State Police

One person was injured in a semitrailer crash early Tuesday morning that caused a massive backup in the north suburbs, Illinois State Police said.

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- One person was injured in a semitrailer crash early Tuesday morning that caused a massive backup in the north suburbs, Illinois State Police said.

One semitrailer rear-ended another just after 5 a.m. on Interstate 94 near Illinois Route 176 in Lake County, ISP said.

One driver was injured, police said.

The right lane was shut down until the vehicles could be towed.

Neither how the crash occurred nor the driver's condition was immediately clear in the incident near Libertyville.

Chopper 7 was over the crash about 6 a.m., and a massive backup was visible.