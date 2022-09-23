Semi crash leaves Florida highway looking like frat party after load of beer spills on roadway

A big crash on a Florida highway caused concrete and beer to spill all over the road.

A Florida highway looks like a frat party after a massive truck crash.

Five semis piled up in the crash, and one of them was carrying a lot of Coors Light.

Luckily, there were only minor injuries but the crash caused a big mess.

Police say one semi slammed into the back of another semi early Wednesday morning. A third semi stopped behind the crash, then a fourth, along with a pickup.

But a fifth semi didn't stop, eventually slamming into another truck that was carrying concrete, sending the concrete and beer all over the road.

Part of the highway had to be shut down to clean while it was all cleaned up.