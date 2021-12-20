semi crash

Cattle 'busy eating grass' after rollover crash involving semi hauling cows on I-80 in Indiana

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Drivers on Indiana's I-80 are moo-ving slow Monday afternoon after a semi-truck hauling cattle rolled over in the westbound lane.

All lanes westbound on Interstate 80, near Ripley Street or mile marker 15, are recduced due to the crash, according to Indiana state police.



Police advise drivers to anticipate delays.

The driver and all the cows are said to be ok, however, several remain in the trailer while others are "busy eating grass," state police said in a tweet.



This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
