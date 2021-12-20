Cattle 'busy eating grass' after rollover crash involving semi hauling cows on I-80 in Indiana

All lanes westbound on Interstate 80, near Ripley Street or mile marker 15, are recduced due to the crash, according to Indiana state police.
Crash- I-80 WB 15 mm (Ripley St) All lanes blocked for a rollover cattle hauler. Anticipate delays @WBBM780Traffic @WGNtraffic @TotalTrafficCHI @fox32news @nbcchicago @cbschicago @ABC7Chicago @indiana105 @INDOTNorthwest @lakecounty911 @RegionNewsNow @nwi pic.twitter.com/Ojr8rDHE4v— Sgt. Glen Fifield (@ISPLowell2) December 20, 2021
Police advise drivers to anticipate delays.
The driver and all the cows are said to be ok, however, several remain in the trailer while others are "busy eating grass," state police said in a tweet.
UPDATE- I-80 WB 15 mm driver is ok, so far all of the cows are ok, however several remain in the trailer while others are busy eating grass @WBBM780Traffic @WGNtraffic @TotalTrafficCHI @RegionNewsNow @nwi @lakecounty911 @cbschicago @nbcchicago @ABC7Chicago @fox32news @indiana105 pic.twitter.com/6BWEHN4RsD— Sgt. Glen Fifield (@ISPLowell2) December 20, 2021
