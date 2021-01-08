Senator Dick Durbin plans to reintroduce domestic terrorism bill in wake of Capitol Hill attack

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin will reintroduce the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act in the wake of the Capitol Hill attack.The bill passed the House last fall but did not make it past the senate when it was blocked by Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, but Sen. Durbin hopes the senate will reconsider the bill in light of Wednesday's attack.Sen. Durbin held a virtual news conference to discuss domestic terrorism and the need for new leadership at the Department of Justice. He is a senior member of the Senate Judiciary Committee.For years, Sen. Durbin expressed concerns about the threat of right-wing extremism and crafted the bill with Congressman Brad Schneider.