UAW update: Sen. Dick Durbin tells striking Bolingbrook workers he stands with them

There was a UAW strike 2023 update Monday. U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin joined striking auto workers in Bolingbrook, saying he stands with them.

Negotiations continued over the weekend, with Ford and the UAW reporting positive movement, although Ford officials said "significant gaps remain."

With GM and Chrysler-Stellantis, it's a different story, with the UAW expanding its strike to 38 more locations.

Thousands of workers are on strike at parts and distribution centers across 20 states.

And that could impact consumers soon. Getting cars serviced or repaired could take longer and cost more as the strike goes on.

Durbin told striking workers Monday morning he is in solidarity with them.

"Nobody wants a strike, but nobody wants conditions to remain the same and not change. They want these workers to have a fighting chance for a decent living in the future and building on the American dream. I think there is a growing sentiment in favor of the labor unions because people realize 'I can't do this alone. I need to stand together with my fellow workers and fight for something that's worth fighting for,'" Durbin said.

President Joe Biden plans to be on the picket lines in Detroit with union workers Tuesday.

Right now, there are no signs either side is closer to an agreement on the key issues, like pay and benefits.

The automakers have offered a 20% pay increase, one of the sticking points that led to the decision to strike.

In July, UAW and the Big Three Automakers -- General Motors, Ford and Stellantis -- began contract negotiations to determine their next four-year labor deal.

Their contract expired on Sept. 14, and the union began targeted strikes the next day, starting in Ohio, Michigan and Missouri.

On Friday, strikes expanded to 38 locations in 20 states, including Illinois, at General Motors and Stellantis, Durbin's office said.