Chicago has a chance for severe weather Tuesday afternoon; here's what you need to know

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago will experience a rollercoaster of weather during the last week of February.

Red Flag Warning

With strong winds and unusually warm temperatures, wildfire danger has increased dramatically, so a red flag warning has been issued for much of the area outside of Chicago, excluding northwest Indiana.

The red flag warning will expire on Monday at 6 p.m.

Tuesday Severe Weather

The area will briefly return to winter, with a sharp cool-down during the middle of the week.

The system bringing the cold air also brings a risk for severe weather. As of Monday afternoon, Chicago is at a risk level of 2 out of 5.

The potential for storms to rotate is concerning, as it brings the chance of tornadoes into the picture.

The good news is these storms arrive during the evening, which is not ideal timing for tornadoes to develop, since it's past the warmest part of the day.

Another bit of hopeful news is these storms are going to be lacking in moisture, a key factor in getting tornadoes going.

You can have all the rotation in the world, but if the storm doesn't actually fire, then you dodge the tornado risk.

Record-high temperatures

The temperatures are so unusually warm that the record-high for Monday was broken. The record-high had been 64. A new record of 67 was set.

The all-time record-high for all of February is in jeopardy of being broken on Tuesday.

Tuesday's record was set in 1976 at 75 degrees.

Even with a cool-down, February will end up being one of the warmest, if not the warmest in our 152 years of record keeping.

The cooling is also not long lived, as the first week of March is looking to be another warmer than normal one.

SEE FULL FORECAST: Windy with possibly record warmth Monday. Highs in the mid-60s