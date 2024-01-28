Man breaks into Belmont Cragin home, tries to sexually assault person sleeping inside: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man broke into a Northwest Side apartment and tried to sexually assault someone who was sleeping inside on Friday, Chicago police said.

Police said the crime happened in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood. A man went into a building in the 600 block of North Lavergne Avenue and was able to enter a basement apartment.

A female person of an unknown age was sleeping in that apartment at the time, police said. The man battered her and tried to sexually assault her.

Police said the victim was able to fight the man off. That's when he fled the scene southbound on Lavergne Avenue.

SEE ALSO | Man sexually assaults woman inside Lakeview residence after breaking through door, CPD says

The offender is described as 20 to 30 years old, between 5-foot-8 and 6 feet tall and between 150 and 220 pounds. He was wearing all black, including black bottoms, a black hooded sweatshirt and black shoes.

Police asked anyone with information to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-6554

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood