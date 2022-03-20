St. Patrick's Day

Shamrock Shuffle 2022: Start time, street closures and Grant Park party

By Maher Kawash
8K Shamrock Shuffle race returns to Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Another major event has finally returned to Chicago.

The shamrock shuffle will bring in more than 20,000 runners to the city streets Sunday.

Last year, the event was virtual, and it was canceled the year before. So, Sunday is a special day.

The 8-K race winds through the Loop before finishing at Grant Park.

There are plenty of street closures along Columbus Drive, Balboa Drive, Jackson Boulevard and Ida B. Wells Drive. Some of those closures begin at 6:00 a.m. and by 8:00 a.m., a good chunk of downtown will be blocked off.

There are multiple waves of runners that will get going over the next couple hours. There's even a post-race party in Grant Park when everything wraps up, so it should make for a special day in the city.
