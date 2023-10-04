Surveillance video shows a car crash into Sharks Fish and Chicken during a police chase in Posen, IL.

Car crashes into Sharks Fish and Chicken during Posen police chase: VIDEO

POSEN, Ill. (WLS) -- New video captured a car crashing into a south suburban fish shop.

The crash happened at Shark Fish and Chicken in Posen.

SEE ALSO | Park Ridge police investigating fatal crash on Oakton Street

Video shows a car speed into the parking lot, with police following behind.

The car hit an SUV, which then crashed through the front of the restaurant. Two people inside jumped out and ran from police.

One man on the sidewalk was able to jump out of the way just a second before that crash.

Despite the damage, no one was seriously hurt.

READ MORE | Venice news: Bus crash near Italian city kills at least 21, injures 18