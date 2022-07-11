Shawn Mendes tour dates postponed in Chicago area as singer says he need to focus on mental health

CHICAGO -- Grammy-nominated singer Shawn Mendes was set to perform in the Chicago area this week, but he's postponing his tour "until further notice."
Mendes told fans that he needs to focus on his mental health, CNN reported.
"I've hit a breaking point," he said.
He was set to perform Tuesday in Milwaukee and then Friday at Allstate Arena in Rosemont.
He just kicked off his "Wonder" tour last month, and had performances lined up through October.
After talking with his team and doctors, the 23-year-old said, "I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health," explaining the toll of the road and the pressure had caught up to him.
His post got thousands of supportive comments from fans, and he promised them updates on the tour as soon as he had them.
ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.
