concert

Shawn Mendes tour dates postponed in Chicago area as singer says he need to focus on mental health

Shawn Mendes concert Chicago: Singer was scheduled to be at Allstate Arena Friday
By CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

Shawn Mendes 2022: Singer postpones tour to focus on mental health

CHICAGO -- Grammy-nominated singer Shawn Mendes was set to perform in the Chicago area this week, but he's postponing his tour "until further notice."

Mendes told fans that he needs to focus on his mental health, CNN reported.

"I've hit a breaking point," he said.

He was set to perform Tuesday in Milwaukee and then Friday at Allstate Arena in Rosemont.

RELATED: Our Chicago: Dealing with trauma following Highland Park parade mass shooting

He just kicked off his "Wonder" tour last month, and had performances lined up through October.

After talking with his team and doctors, the 23-year-old said, "I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health," explaining the toll of the road and the pressure had caught up to him.

His post got thousands of supportive comments from fans, and he promised them updates on the tour as soon as he had them.

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentrosemontwisconsinconcertlive musicmusicmusic newsu.s. & worldmental health
CONCERT
Carlos Santana postpones concerts after collapsing during recent show
Ravinia cancels, postpones concerts through Sunday
Carlos Santana collapses during Michigan concert
Shooting near concert kills teen, wounds 3 others, including officer
TOP STORIES
Heavy police presence reported near Dundee Road in Northbrook
Acquaintances of accused parade shooter recall signs of trouble
1 injured in South Loop shootout among concealed-carry holder, gunmen
Chicago Disability Pride Parade celebrates differing abilities
Dust devil creates chaotic scene at Las Vegas resort pool
Boy paralyzed in parade shooting to undergo another procedure: family
Texas mom argues unborn baby should count as passenger in HOV lane
Show More
Man walking dog shot, killed on South Side: CPD
Moment of silence to mark 1 week since Highland Park parade shooting
30 shot, 1 killed in Chicago weekend shootings, police say
Chicago mother who lost son in shooting to attend White House event
Chicago Weather: Hot and humid Monday
More TOP STORIES News