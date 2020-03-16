Coronavirus

VIDEO: Shedd Aquarium penguins take a tour amid closure for coronavirus outbreak

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Shedd Aquarium is closed for two weeks due to the COVID-19 outbreak, so staff decided to take some of the penguins on a field trip.

The Shedd shared video showing Wellington the rockhopper penguin wandering through the closed aquarium and visiting other animals.

Coronavirus Chicago Update: School closings, events canceled amid COVID-19 outbreak

The Shedd said Wellington, "seemed most interested by several of the freshwater fish species, including the red-bellied piranhas and the black-barred silver dollars. Those same fish seemed equally interested in Wellington, meaning the penguins aren't the only animals receiving enrichment from these pop-up field trips."

The Shedd Aquarium is closed until March 29.
