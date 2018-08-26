Jacksonville shooting: Sheriff reports 'mass shooting' at Jacksonville Landing complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. --
Authorities in Florida say they are responding to a mass shooting at an outdoor entertainment complex in Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office warned residents to stay "many blocks away" from Jacksonville Landing, an outdoor shopping mall along the St. Johns River.

Local television station WJXX is reporting fatalities in connection with the shooting. Unconfirmed reports on social media indicate that the shooting happened at a video game tournament.

Investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are en route to the scene, ABC News has learned.

No other details have been released.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldfloridagun violencemass shooting
Top Stories
6 children, 2 adults killed in Little Village fire
Playwright Neil Simon, creator of 'The Odd Couple,' dies at 91
6-year-old Washington boy hospitalized after being bullied
Bush 43, Obama expected to speak at McCain's funeral
2 wounded in Logan Square shooting
Lanes reopen after crash shuts down inbound Eisenhower
Athletes bike, swim & run in humid Chicago triathlon
John McCain dies after brain cancer battle
Show More
Cubs take a swing at sweeping Reds
Chicago high school for students with special needs receives makeover
Meghan McCain, Trump and others remember John McCain
Popular YouTuber 'McSkillet' killed in wrong-way crash
More News