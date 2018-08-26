JACKSONVILLE, Fla. --Authorities in Florida say they are responding to a mass shooting at an outdoor entertainment complex in Jacksonville.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office warned residents to stay "many blocks away" from Jacksonville Landing, an outdoor shopping mall along the St. Johns River.
Mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time. STAY AWAY #TheLandingMassShooting— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018
We can’t stress enough to stay away. Many blocks away. https://t.co/qBJvkaO7xT— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018
Local television station WJXX is reporting fatalities in connection with the shooting. Unconfirmed reports on social media indicate that the shooting happened at a video game tournament.
Investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are en route to the scene, ABC News has learned.
No other details have been released.