Walmart shooting: Woman shot inside Olympia Fields store, police say

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. (WLS) -- A woman was shot inside a south suburban store on Saturday, police said.The shooting happened at a Walmart in Olympia Fields, police said. She was taken to the hospital and is in good condition.No suspects are in custody, police said. Authorities said the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.Police did not immediately provide further information about the incident.This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.