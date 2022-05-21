shooting

Walmart shooting: Woman shot inside Olympia Fields store, police say

By Stephanie Wade and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Woman shot inside south suburban Walmart, police say

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. (WLS) -- A woman was shot inside a south suburban store on Saturday, police said.

The shooting happened at a Walmart in Olympia Fields, police said. She was taken to the hospital and is in good condition.

SEE ALSO | 3 wounded in separate shootings, hours apart in South Chicago, police say

No suspects are in custody, police said. Authorities said the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
olympia fieldswoman shotgun violenceshots firedshootingwalmartpolice
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
City Council approves ordinance on curfew changes
Funerals begin for victims of Buffalo supermarket shooting
Wild shootout at 7-Eleven store caught on video
'Growing up Buttafuoco': Joey and Mary Jo's daughter tells her story
TOP STORIES
Security guard shoots man in buttocks at Millennium Park
Chicago mass shooting victim ID'd as father of 2, with twins on way
Teen boy's death after scam is part of increase in 'sextortion': FBI
Select Jif products recalled for potential salmonella
At least 1 dead, 44 injured after tornado strikes northern Michigan
First formula flights from Europe to arrive this weekend
New documentary teaches rip current safety, survival
Show More
Dog battles mountain lion to save owner's life
9 shot, 2 fatally, on Near North Side
3 wounded in separate shootings on South Side, Chicago police say
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Chicago Weather: Occasional showers, thunder Saturday
More TOP STORIES News