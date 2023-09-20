Brother of man killed in Bolingbrook shooting charged with murder, ordered held without bond

The brother of a man shot and killed in Bolingbrook earlier this week has been charged with his murder.

Bolingbrook police said they were called to a home in the 300-block of Walnut Circle just before 2 p.m. for a report of a person shot. When they arrived they found a man shot inside the home who was then taken to a local hospital where he later died. He was identified by Bolingbrook Police as 33-year-old Devon D. Davis.

Police said at the time they believed the shooting may have been the result of a family argument and is not a random act of violence. Police said the shooter fled on foot before they arrived.

The Darien Police Department tweeted shortly after 4 p.m. that the shooting suspect had been taken into custody in Will County.

Timothy Terrell Davis, 28, is now charged with three counts of first degree murder, one county of armed habitual criminal and one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

Davis appeared in bond court Wednesday and was ordered held without bail.