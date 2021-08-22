car accidents

1 dead after shooting, car crash on Eisenhower Expressway, police says

By Maher Kawash
EMBED <>More Videos

1 dead after car crash, shooting on Eisenhower Expressway: police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person is dead after a car crash and shots fired on the Eisenhower Expressway.

The accident involved two vehicles and happened near the Kostner exit. Westbound lanes have been blocked while state police investigates.

Police were responding to the crash when a report of shots fired in the same area of the expressway.

"State troopers were looking for shell casings and things, but the one thing that stands out to me was the gentleman, you know, we could hear him just crying out in agony," said Chantay Williams, witness.

No information is available if the victim who died was shot or died as a result of one of the crashes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagonear west sidecar accidentsexpressway shootingcar accidentillinois state policehighways
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAR ACCIDENTS
1 dead, passenger critically hurt in fatal Englewood hit-and-run: CPD
Witnesses describe aftermath of horrific crash that killed 10, including 9 children, in AL pileup
Autopilot likely not engaged in deadly Tesla crash in Texas: NTSB
AAA, IBA team up to prevent roadside tragedy
TOP STORIES
Rev. Jesse Jackson, wife Jaqueline hospitalized with COVID-19
Hit-and-run that killed Aurora teen remains unsolved
Blue Angels fly over Chicago lakefront
Patient seen on floor of COVID treatment site describes experience
3 shot, 1 killed in Austin gas station shooting: CPD
Chicago indoor mask mandate takes effect; Cook Co. to follow suit
Fox Lake drowning: Crews search for man who fell off tube with 2 kids
Show More
Beware of eviction moratorium scammers
TX lieutenant governor blames COVID surge on unvaccinated Black Texans
Van wanted in sex assault of man with cognitive disabilities: police
Father shot to death on TX freeway; boys steer SUV to safety
19 shot, 1 fatally, in Chicago weekend gun violence
More TOP STORIES News