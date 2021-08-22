1 dead after shooting, car crash on Eisenhower Expressway, police says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person is dead after a car crash and shots fired on the Eisenhower Expressway.The accident involved two vehicles and happened near the Kostner exit. Westbound lanes have been blocked while state police investigates.Police were responding to the crash when a report of shots fired in the same area of the expressway."State troopers were looking for shell casings and things, but the one thing that stands out to me was the gentleman, you know, we could hear him just crying out in agony," said Chantay Williams, witness.No information is available if the victim who died was shot or died as a result of one of the crashes.