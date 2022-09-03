Chicago shooting: Man shot, killed in Old Town, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot and killed on the city's North Side overnight Saturday, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened at about 12:04 a.m. in the Old Town neighborhood's 1300 block of North Hudson Avenue, police said.

SEE ALSO | Man killed after ambushed, shot multiple times in West Garfield Park shooting, Chicago police say

Officers responded to a call of shots fired in the area and discovered a 31-year-old man on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said.

The victim was transported by the Chicago Fire Department to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead, police said.

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.