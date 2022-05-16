Teen shot and killed in North Chicago ID'd; 3 in custody after Home Depot lot crash, authorities say

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. (WLS) -- A 14-year-old boy was killed in a north suburban shooting on Sunday afternoon has been identified, the Lake County Coroner's Office said.
North Chicago Police Department officers were dispatched at 5:15 p.m. Saturday to a report of shots fired in the 1000 block of Jackson Street, where they found a critically injured 14-year-old boy. He was transported to Vista Medical Center East, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead in the emergency room, the coroner's office said.
He has been identified as 14-year-old Lavon'ta Brown of North Chicago, the coroner's office said. Preliminary autopsy results indicated that he died from multiple gunshot wounds.
Brown was at the Citgo station on Jackson Street when he engaged with several people in a vehicle in the Citgo parking lot, preliminary investigation showed. He exchanged gunfire with an occupant and the vehicle fled the area.
Waukegan police officers located the suspect vehicle, said said the Lake County Major Crime Task Force. A short time later, the vehicle crashed in the parking lot of the Waukegan Home Depot. The vehicle's occupants fled from officers and three suspects were taken into custody inside the business.
North Chicago Police Detectives and Task Force Investigators are actively investigating the homicide.
The Lake County Coroner's Office is in the process of scheduling an autopsy. Authorities asked anyone with information to contact the North Chicago Police Department or leave an anonymous tip with Lake County CrimeStoppers at 847-662-2222 or www.lakecountycrimestoppers.com/
