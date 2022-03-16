Shorewood shooting: Oswego man ID'd as person shot, killed by police officer outside hotel

SHOREWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- The man a Shorewood police officer shot and killed Monday night has been identified as a 40-year-old from Oswego.Will County Sheriff's Office officials said Tuesday that Jose DeJesus Hernandez requested an ambulance and then brandished a weapon, firing at officers, before he was fatally shot.Shorewood officers responded just after 11:45 p.m. to the LaQuinta Inn, 19747 NE Frontage Road, regarding a man requesting an ambulance in the rear of the parking lot, police said.The officers found the man in a vehicle in the back of the parking lot, and when police approached him, he brandished a weapon, according to Shorewood police.Officers took up a place of safety and tried to get the man to put the weapon down, police said.After a short standoff, the man fired his weapon, and one Shorewood officer returned fire, hitting the man, according to police.The man died from his wounds on the scene.The Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident.The deadly police shooting was the second in the area that day.In nearby Crest Hill, an officer shot and killed 30-year-old Matthew Parks after he reportedly stabbed a Crest Hill police officer in the leg with a knife.