Chicago shooting: 2 killed, 1 critically injured in Austin shooting, crash, police say

An Austin shooting in Chicago left two men killed and a woman critically hurt in the 200 block of South Cicero Avenue, the police department said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were killed and another was injured after a shooting and crash in Chicago's Austin neighborhood on Friday night, Chicago police said.

Chicago police said two people were driving on South Cicero when someone inside a beige SUV began firing towards that first car at about 11:17 p.m.

Police said a man in his 20s was struck multiple times and taken to Mt. Sinai hospital, where he later died. A 29-year-old woman in that same car was also hit by the gunfire and rushed to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Police also said a 36-year-old man was caught in the crossfire and shot in the back. He crashed into several other cars not far from where the shooting started.

He was also taken to Mt. Sinai, where he died, police said.

Chicago police said no one is in custody as detectives continue their investigation.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood