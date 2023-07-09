Chicago shootings: At least 18 shot, 4 killed, in weekend gun violence across city, CPD says

A Chicago shooting in Rogers Park left five people injured on Howard Street, the police department said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least 18 people have been shot, four fatally, in weekend gun violence across Chicago, police said.

A man has died after he was found shot Saturday night in Austin.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot around 9:45 p.m. in the 1600-block of North Parkside Avenue found the man, 41, with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and back, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody.

A man was fatally shot Saturday night on the Near South Side.

The 28-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen around 8:50 p.m. while in the 100-block of West Cermak Road, Chicago police said.

He was taken in critical condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died, police said.

No arrests were reported.

Phyllis Lopez said she is still in shock hours after her 28-year old son was among the five people shot late Saturday night in Rogers Park.

"One of the bullets is in his kidney," Lopez said.

Investigators said the shootout happened in the 1600-block of West Howard Street at about 11:40 p.m.

Relatives of one of the victims say the group was standing near Howard Street and Ashland Avenue, waiting on a party bus, when two vehicles pulled up. Police said the groups got into an argument, and unknown suspects from inside each car started shooting at the group of party-goers, striking all of them. Detectives said one of the people standing on the street returned fire, but left before officers arrived. Moments later, just blocks away, in the 1900-block of West Howard Street, neighbors heard more gunshots

"It was in the early evening, shots fired. I thought it was still fireworks, actually. I know they carry over the fireworks, but this time, it wasn't," said Cory Lee.

Authorities said a 35-year old man was hit but managed to get himself to the hospital. It's unclear if the two incidents are related. Saturday afternoon, Chicago police returned to the scene to retrieve bullets that pierced the windows of the local Park District building nearby, as well as an Uber driver's minivan. Adesanya Asojo lives in a northern suburb, but stayed at a friend's house in the city so he could start driving early Saturday morning.

"I want to take it to the mechanic to see what they can do to it, because driving it around like this is embarrassing, and to me, it doesn't make any sense," Asojo said.

The other shooting victims, two men and two women, who range in age from 26 years old to 37 years old were recovering on Saturday afternoon. That's some comfort to residents, who are still concerned about their safety.

"They need to clean it up. Even the police, even our area. The kids can't even come to play. This is not safe," Lopez said.

A woman was shot to death early Saturday in the Princeton Park neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 22-year-old was walking on a sidewalk in the 9600-block of South Perry when shots were fired about 4 a.m., according to Chicago police.

She was hit in the back of the head and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. No one was in custody.

Last weekend, at least 30 people were shot, three fatally, in gun violence across the city, police said.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.