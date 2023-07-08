5 injured in Rogers Park shooting on North Side: Chicago police

A Chicago shooting left 5 injured on Howard Street in Rogers Park Friday night, CPD said. Four were taken to an Evanston hospital.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Five people were injured Friday night in a shootout in Chicago's North Side Rogers Park neighborhood, Chicago police said.

A group of people were waiting on the sidewalk in the 1600-block of West Howard Street about 11:40 p.m. when two vehicles approached, CPD said.

An argument broke out, and unknown suspects from both vehicles fired shots at the group, hitting five people, according to police.

Someone in the crowd also exchanged gunshots and then left the scene before police arrived, CPD said.

A 37-year-old man was shot in the left arm and taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in good condition.

A 29-year-old man was shot in the right hip and was also taken to St. Francis in good condition.

A 29-year-old woman was shot in the left leg and taken to St. Francis in good condition.

A 26-year-old woman was shot in the right forearm and leg and taken to St. Francis in good condition.

A 36-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the head and refused medical attention.

No one is in custody, and Area Three detectives are investigating the incident.

