HOLIDAY

#InstaGiftGuide: Instagram promotes eccentric products to match popular hashtags

EMBED </>More Videos

''Good Morning America'' previews the Instagram Gift Guide. (''Good Morning America'')

From nail art to spice up your #FingerBoarding videos to an #OddlySatisfying shag jacket, this is not your average gift guide.

Instagram on Tuesday released its first-ever holiday shopping guide featuring products meant to cater to fans of specific trends on the site -- for example, the #vaporwave trend inspired by the '80s and '90s.


"Shopping should be fun," Eva Chen, Instagram's Director of Fashion Partnerships told Good Morning America. "It's the best time of year, and you're spreading joy."

RELATED: Your ultimate holiday shopping gift guide for 2018

The gifts are all inspired by ultra-popular hashtags. A candle in the #CatsOfInstagram section, for instance, smells of pink peppercorn, salty saffron, and white suede.


The hashtags you can shop are: #CatsOfInstagram, #Tutting, #OddlySatisfying, #Fingerboarding, #Vaporwave and #ISeeFaces.

See the full guide on Instagram's website.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppinggift ideaschristmas giftgiftsholiday shoppingholidayinstagram
HOLIDAY
Holiday Shopping: Tanja Babich's Favorite Things
Residents fill growing pothole with Christmas tree
Why do we kiss under mistletoe?
Christmas dinner arrives at the International Space Station
More holiday
SHOPPING
Lazy Girls Guide to Holiday Hosting with 'Go-To Girlfriend' Sadie Murray
Holiday Shopping: Tanja Babich's Favorite Things
Holiday gift deals from Couponology
Surprise Holiday Gift Guide just for moms
More Shopping
Top Stories
Lyft driver accused of sexually harassing 17-year-old passenger on ride to Lyons
Ex-banker gets 4 years for stealing more than $325K from elderly
4 in custody after police chase starting in Coal City ends at McCormick Place
Mom who died of brain aneurysm saves lives through organ donation
Old Town School of Folk Music teachers plan to unionize
Woman accused of plotting terror attack corresponded with Dylann Roof
'Most neighborly' Chicago 'hoods revealed in new survey
Car crashes into Evanston laundromat for second time in 12 days
Show More
Schumer calls Trump wall threat 'temper tantrum'
Pair of female package thieves caught on camera
AFM disease: Record count reported for mysterious paralyzing illness in kids
CPD officer saved by bulletproof vest honored for bravery
VIDEO: Officer scales burning building, rescues baby from balcony
More News