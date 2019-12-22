CHICAGO (WLS) -- Christmas is just a few days away. That means procrastinators are out in full force getting their last-minute shopping done.
If you don't have all your shopping done, don't worry. Lifestyle Expert Paul Zahn joined ABC7 with some great gift ideas for everyone on your list.
From the perfect girl's night in essentials, to DIY cocktails and breakfast in bed, we've got some inspiring ideas for you!
So check your list, maybe even twice, to make sure you have all your friends and family covered this holiday season.
For more information, visit https://www.paulzahn.com/.
Last minute gift ideas for the procrastinating holiday shopper
LAST MINUTE GIFTS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News