Retailers offer Christmas Eve delivery for Free Shipping Day

If you still have Christmas shopping to do, Friday is a great day to get it done. In an effort to give shoppers one final chance to order online before Santa comes, retailers are participating in Free Shipping Day on Dec. 14.
Participating retailers include everything from giant department stores to smaller stores. In the past, the Free Shipping Day website has kept track of the hundreds of participating retailers. In a note on the homepage this year, however, the website wrote, "While the 11th annual Free Shipping Day is December 14, we will not be hosting ALL participating retailers Free Shipping Day offers nor will we be accepting sign ups for this year's event."
Some retailers this year have different free shipping deadlines. Amazon, for instance, has free shipping with no minimum purchase through December 18. For Target that date is Dec. 22, for qualified items. Walmart has an ongoing 2-day free shipping program for qualified items.
Some free shipping deals require codes to get free shipping, which can be found on the Free Shipping Day website. In order to be listed on the site, merchants must offer free shipping on all orders with no minimum purchase requirement, and those orders must arrive by Christmas Eve.
Free Shipping Day was started in 2008, and first generated $1 billion in 2011, according to the site.
