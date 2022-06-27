Community & Events

ABC7 Chicago awarded Simon Wiesenthal Center's Community Service Award

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Spirit of Courage benefit dinner was held tonight by the Simon Wiesenthal Center Sunday night.

This year's Humanitarian Award was received by Pfizer CEO Dr. Albert Bourla.

The Medal of Valor was awarded to Juliana Taimoorazy, who was a 2021 Nobel Peace Prize nominee. She's the founder of the Iraqi Christian Relief Council, which helps displaced Christians and other minorities throughout Iraq, along with refugees in neighboring countries.

Karen and Sandy Teplitzky took home the Spirit of Courage Award. The two have worked for years to make The Mobile Museum of Tolerance come to life in Illinois.

ABC7 was also awarded the Simon Wiesenthal Center's Community Service Award.

President and General Manager John Idler accepted the award on behalf of the station and spoke to the crowd.

"A broadcast news organization is at their best when they are the eyes and ears of the public," Idler said.
