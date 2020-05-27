Illinois Coronavirus: Army Sgt. Simon Zamudio of Carpentersville, IL dies of COVID-19

An Army soldier from north suburban Carpentersville has died of COVID-19The Pentagon says 34-year old Sergeant Simon Zamudio died on May 22.His family also said they're also mourning the death of his 70-year old mother, who passed away just three days later from complications related to COVID-19.Zamudio is the third U.S. service member to die of COVID-19. He enlisted in the Army Reserve in 2015 and was assigned to Fort Sheridan, Illinois. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.Zamudio is survived by his wife, daughter and four siblings.Visitation for Sergeant Zamudio and his mother is Wednesday afternoon.