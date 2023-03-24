Windy City Weekend: Sister Jean discusses memoir; Golden Brooks talks new Disney show 'Saturdays'

Beloved chaplain of the Loyola men's basketball team, Sister Jean, joins Val and Ryan for Host Chat.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week on Windy City Weekend, the queen of March Madness herself is here! Beloved chaplain of the Loyola men's basketball team, Sister Jean joins Val and Ryan for host chat.

The 103-year-old talks about her new memoir, "Wake Up With Purpose: What I've Learned in My First 100 Years." Sister Jean shares the life lessons she's learned in her long and impactful life, and what she hopes others can gain from it as well.

ComEd CELEBRATES WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH:

To celebrate Women's History Month, ComEd hosted a Women's History Month panel discussion and luncheon for female students who've participated in their past STEM programs. The panel discussion featured STEM professionals Michelle Blaise, Candice Smith, Ashley Walker and Ana Manzanares. The discussion was hosted by science influencer Dr. Kate the Chemist. The event was an opportunity for these young women to connect with STEM professionals, learn from women leaders in STEM and have some fun!

Students can sign up to be notified about upcoming free STEM programs and enrollment periods at ComEd.Com/STEMevents.

ROEPER'S REVIEWS: SPEND OR SAVE?:

"John Wick: Chapter 4" - SPEND

Traveling all around the world in the series' fourth flick, Keanu Reeves returns as the legendary hitman, John Wick in "John Wick: Chapter 4."

"A Good Person" - SAVE

Morgan Freeman and Florence Pugh co-star in the emotional drama, "A Good Person", where they collectively grieve the loss of a family member and close friend.

"Waco: American Apocalypse" - SPEND

"Waco: American Apocalypse" shares unseen footage of the 51-day siege of cult leader David Koresh's compound in 1993.

"Yellowjackets: Season 2" - SPEND

The award-winning drama series "Yellowjackets" launches its second season.

GOLDEN BROOKS' NEW DISNEY SHOW "SATURDAYS":

We're making a callback to the 2000s! Seasoned actress Golden Brooks from the hit show "Girlfriends" joins Val and Ryan to talk about her newest Disney show, "Saturdays."

You can catch the first two episodes of "Saturdays" on Disney Channel Friday night at 8 p.m.