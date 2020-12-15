holiday lights

Jingle Johns spreads holiday cheer with light up music display

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- Who knew portable toilets could be so festive?

Service Sanitation in Gary has arranged their "Lighted Loo Experience" with "The Jingle Johns" for the holiday season.

The 20-minute light show features several songs and narration.

The "Johns" even have names: Porta Paul, Carl Can, Buddy Blue, and Linda Loo.

The display is mobile and travels around the Chicago area, Northwest Indiana, Indianapolis and Milwaukee.

The Jingle Johns will be on display for the rest of the holiday season.

Later this week the Jingle Johns will be at the Niles Park District.

A full list of where to find the displays are available on Service Sanitation's website.

More TOP STORIES News