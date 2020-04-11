mass shooting

Six people hospitalized after mass shooting at Bakersfield apartment complex

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -- The Kern County Sheriff's Office is searching for at least one gunman after a mass shooting in East Bakersfield sent six people to the hospital Saturday morning.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex near Pioneer and Sterling Roads just before 12:30 a.m.

Authorities say the shooting broke out at a party, and investigators found 94 shell cases at the scene.

Deputies say the six victims are all expected to survive their injuries.

No arrests have been made. It's unclear how many shooters opened fire, but investigators say party-goers saw four men drive off in a white car.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bakersfieldbakersfieldmass shootingshooting
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MASS SHOOTING
Former Dallas chief awaits approval as next CPD superintendent
Lightfoot picks former Dallas chief for next CPD superintendent
Former Dallas chief, Aurora chief among 3 finalists for CPD superintendent position
5 dead, including officer, gunman in Missouri shooting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago police sergeant dies of COVID-19, CPD says
Helmets could prove lifesaving for COVID-19 patients, doctors say
Chicago drug arrests drop by more than 40% as COVID-19 keeps people inside
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Residents organize 'Lean On Me' sing-along honoring late legendary singer
Illinois' COVID-19 death toll nears 600
Show More
Forest Park Walmart worker dies from COVID-19
South Side leaders deliver food to Roseland Community Hospital
Local recording studio helps musicians create music amid COVID-19
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny day, rainy night Saturday
Chicago family mourns loss of 911 operator to COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News