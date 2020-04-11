Six people hospitalized after mass shooting at Bakersfield apartment complex

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -- The Kern County Sheriff's Office is searching for at least one gunman after a mass shooting in East Bakersfield sent six people to the hospital Saturday morning.The shooting happened at an apartment complex near Pioneer and Sterling Roads just before 12:30 a.m.Authorities say the shooting broke out at a party, and investigators found 94 shell cases at the scene.Deputies say the six victims are all expected to survive their injuries.No arrests have been made. It's unclear how many shooters opened fire, but investigators say party-goers saw four men drive off in a white car.