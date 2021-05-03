Summer means skin cancer checks are more important than ever, experts say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As we get into these warmer, sunnier months in Chicago, dermatologists are reminding everyone how important it is to squeeze in a skin cancer check.It's also crucial to take precautions against melanoma, especially as you start to spend more time outside and in the sun. That includes staying in the shade during peak sun intensity, using a broad-spectrum water-resistant sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30, and seeing a dermatologist at least once a year to get your skin checked, according to the American Academy of Dermatology Association.Dr. Carolyn Jacob from the Chicago Cosmetic Surgery and Dermatology spoke to ABC7 Chicago about the most important things to know about skin cancer, and the actions you can take every day to reduce your risks.