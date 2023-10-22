Supporters of Palestinians, Israelis call for ceasefire at downtown protest, North Side prayer

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As the deadly conflict continues between Israel and Hamas militants, closer to home, supporters of both Israelis and Palestinians are calling for a ceasefire.

Hundreds took to the streets in downtown Chicago on Saturday, demanding an end to the weeks-long attacks.

Hundreds of supporters of the Chicago Coalition for Justice in Palestine filled downtown, speaking for who they deem are the voiceless in faraway Gaza.

"I hope that everybody hears the cries and the screams of Gaza children, and take a second look and try to help," said pro-Palestinian demonstrator Nuha Babar.

Some pro-Palestinian demonstrators have families still caught in the chaos in Gaza as aid there begins to trickle in. One Gaza native asked ABC7 not to name her.

"There are people still under the rubble," she said. "They don't have anything! They asked for bags to put the dead bodies in them. There are thousands of people. My family doesn't know where to go."

Calls for peace were also heard at Foster Beach, where dozens of Jewish people marked the end of the Sabbath.

Rabbi Brant Rosen and his supporters joined in solidarity with those praying for a ceasefire to the deadly war.

"Stop the violence, and then, to work toward a true and lasting and just peace, so that this kind of thing is not allowed to continue," Rosen said.

Rosen also called on supporters to go on a weekly Jewish fast starting Sunday, and to donate any money they would spend on food to relief organization helping with aid overseas.