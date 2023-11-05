WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Stair climbers ascend steps of Willis Tower for 15th annual 'Skyrise Chicago' event

Evelyn Holmes Image
ByEvelyn Holmes WLS logo
Sunday, November 5, 2023 2:36PM
Stair climbers ascend steps of Willis Tower for good cause
EMBED <>More Videos

The annual 'Skyrise Chicago' stair climb features climbers ascending 2,109 steps to the Willis Tower Skydeck to benefit the Shirley Ryan Ability Lab.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hundreds of people are racing to the sky Sunday morning inside Chicago's tallest building for a good cause.

More than 1,700 climbers are ascending the steps to the 103rd floor of the Willis Tower for the world's largest indoor stair climb.

The climb is part of this year's Skyrise Chicago event. Back for its 15th year, the event benefits the Shirley Ryan Ability Lab, which helps people rehabilitate from serious injuries.

The Willis Tower, one of the tallest buildings in the world, has 110 floors.

Current and former ability lab patients and their supporters attended the event to cheer on the climbers taking on the 2,109 stairs to the tower's Skydeck on the 103rd floor.

Chicago Police Department Sgt. Mike Dineen joined the spectating crowd. He suffered a brain injury a few years ago and was treated at the Shirley Ryan Ability Lab.

"It's gotten bigger every year, which is really nice," Dineen said. "There's just more and more people."

Dineen attends the annual event to thank the Shirley Ryan Ability Lab for the care they gave him.

"They're the best... they taught me to walk and talk again," Dineen said.

Climbing started around 7 a.m.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW