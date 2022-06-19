Quick Tip

How to avoid catfishing scams on dating apps, social media after Illinoisans lost $20M

By and Ann Pistone
EMBED <>More Videos

How to avoid catfishing scams on dating apps, social media

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Here is a quick catfish tip.

Romance scams using fake photos are skyrocketing. They're up more than 80% in the last five years.

The Federal Trade Commission said victims have lost a staggering $1.3 billion dollars. According to a new study by SocialCatfish, Illinois is the 13th most "catfished" state, with victims losing a record $20 million in 2021.

Never provide your bank account or routing number or send wire transfers to anyone on a dating app.

Don't let someone you just met online invest your money. If you want to invest in Crypto, do the research on your own.

Catfish aren't just on dating apps anymore! Watch out for scammers on all social media platforms and in direct messages.

When in doubt, run a reverse image search on profile pictures to see if that picture is being used on other platforms with different names.

Also, try to meet up with a perspective date fairly soon after connecting in a public, safe space to weed out the fakes.

For more information, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologychicagoloopillinoisonline datingsafe datingquick tipsocial mediatiktoki teamdatingiteamfacebookscamsscaminstagramsnapchat
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
QUICK TIP
Beware of fake texts offering free gifts: BBB
How to protect yourself from fake streaming pop-ups
Save money, avoid landscaping this summer: BBB
Wedding guest budgeting tips
TOP STORIES
Stranger who moved into Chicago home reveals why she refuses to leave
2 killed in I-290 crash, Illinois State Police say
US opens COVID vaccine to little kids, shots begin next week
Stephen Colbert 'Late Show' production team arrested at US Capitol
2 actors dead in Mexico after Netflix series cast, crew van crashes
Buttigieg: US may act against airlines on consumers' behalf
Body recovered from Fox River in west suburb, police say
Show More
5 wounded in Lake Meadows shooting, Chicago police say
$1M bail for man charged with attempted murder of CPD officer
Chicago Pride Fest kicks off with heightened security
Biden takes spill while getting off bike after beach ride
Chicago Weather: Clear, quite cool
More TOP STORIES News