Boy with autism calls 911 after his teddy bear goes missing in New Jersey

A New Jersey police officer helped a boy with autism find his missing teddy bear.

WOODBRIDGE, New Jersey -- A family in New Jersey is thanking a local police officer for his kindness, after he helped their son with autism find his lost teddy bear.

Ryan Paul, 12, of Woodbridge was so upset that his teddy bear named Freddy went missing while the boy was playing in his bedroom, that he called 911 for help.

"I said, 'Ryan, did you call 911?," said Ryan's father Robert Paul, "He said, 'Yes', and I said, 'Why?' and he said, 'Teddy bear rescue.'"

A few minutes later, Officer Khari Manzini arrived to make sure everything was okay.

"We found the teddy bear, the teddy bear was OK," Officer Manzini said, "He was in safe hands, no injuries, nothing like that."

Manzini had received special training in autism recognition and response, and says it comes in handy in situations like this.

Ryan is happy that little Freddy is back where he belongs and was also excited to get some photos with a police officer.
