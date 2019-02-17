Cara clothing drive: Donate your gently-used professional attire

CHICAGO (WLS) --Cara has helped people affected by poverty land quality jobs since the 1990s. From now until the end of March, you can donate your gently-used professional attire to Cara's annual clothing drive.
Drop your gently used business attire at all 34 CD One Price Cleaners locations from Feb. 18 Through March 31.
All 34 Chicagoland CD One Price Cleaners' locations will serve as donation sites for gently used professional attire, including suits, dresses, pants, shirts, blouses, overcoats and other items (in all sizes).
CD One Price Cleaners will dry clean, press and deliver donated clothing to Cara, the not-for-profit organization that prepares and inspires individuals to break away from the cycle of homelessness and poverty.
For more information, visit: https://carachicago.org/cd-one/