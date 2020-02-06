chicago proud

Chance the Rapper's SocialWorks charity celebrates 5th anniversary, Nike collaboration

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chance the Rapper's charity SocialWorks is celebrating its fifth anniversary. So far it has raised $8 million, including $2 million donated by the rapper himself.

The organization works to empower young people through the arts, education and civic engagement.

Wednesday night Chance announced a new project ahead of the NBA All Star Game in Chicago. Four of the SocialWorks students helped design a shoe for Jordan Brand Chicago collection. At 12 years old, one of those designers is the youngest in Nike history.

Proceeds from shoe sales benefit SocialWorks.

Chance and his brother Taylor Bennett are ambassadors for the NBA All Star Game, and Chance is the half time performer. He plans to showcase his hometown in what he called the "opportunity of a lifetime."
