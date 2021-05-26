wedding

Michael Strahan, 'GMA' to help Chicago-area couple celebrate dream wedding at Navy Pier

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- "Good Morning America" and Michael Strahan are helping one Chicago-area couple celebrate their dream wedding, after they had to cancel their ceremony twice because of the COVID pandemic.

Strahan was in Chicago Wednesday morning, and he said he had a few surprises up his sleeve.

"I wanted to come to Chicago to show people the great state of Illinois, to show them the sites and sounds of the city, take a little tour, eat some great food, do all those things and also to give a military couple the wedding that they will never forget with the help of the USO," Strahan said. "They know they're getting married; they just don't know a lot of the surprises we have."

An Army major who has served for 30 years had to cancel his wedding twice because of the pandemic.

But now he and his wife are getting a dream wedding on Navy Pier, surrounded by loved ones and the special visitor from "GMA."

Flowers could be seen decorating parts of the pier, and surprises are in store.
