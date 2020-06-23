Illinois Coronavirus: School reopening plan revealed by Gov. Pritzker as COVID-19 cases reach 137K, over 6,700 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker laid out the guidelines for how schools will be able to reopen this fall as part of his Phase 4 recovery plan for Illinois, which takes effect Friday.It comes as the state has seen a continuing decline in the number of new COVID-19 cases. The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 601 new cases of COVID-19 and 38 additional deaths on Tuesday. That brought the total in the state to 137,825, including 6,707 deaths.A day after releasing the general details of Phase 4 on Monday, the governor went a step further Tuesday by issuing guidelines for how schools will be able to resume. There will be a lot of safety requirements, but students will be able to return to the classroom."Based upon state guidance, each school district and each university will develop and implement a reopening plan that meets the needs of their community and the children that they serve on a large scale," Pritzker said.Coordinating with leading state educators, Gov. Pritzker rolled out a plan for schools to welcome back students this fall. The goal will be to maximize in-person instruction, but it will not be business as usual.When schools reopen, they will be required to use PPE, including having everyone wear face coverings. There will a 50-person limit in any one space, social distancing will be required, and everyone entering school buildings will be screened for symptoms and have their temperature taken. There will also be an increase in cleaning."These measures are proven, and they are necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19," Illinois Superintendent of Education Carmen Ayala said. "Families can expect more information from their schools and districts, about what their local reopening plans mean for them.""I'm proud to announce today that the Illinois Emergency Management Agency plans to provide cloth masks to every student teacher and staff member in every public school district in Illinois over 2.5 million masks, at no cost to the districts," Gov. Pritzker added.The state's public health director also encouraged parents to schedule their child's back to school physicals and to get their immunizations.School districts are also being told to make sure they have plans in place for remote learning if there is a surge in COVID-19 cases after classes resume.CPS said in a statement Tuesday:The update comes as Illinois is set to move into Phase 4 of reopening on Friday.Governor Pritzker's office has released guidelines for Phase 4 reopening.As part of Phase 4, health and fitness centers, museums, zoos, movie theaters can reopen as well as indoor dining at restaurants. Phase 4 also allows for up to 50 people to attend gatherings.The use of facemasks and social distancing remain in effect for Phase 4.