Coronavirus

Pandemic oddity: Haircut given inside Houston wings restaurant caught on video by would-be-customer

"Need a haircut? Just pull up at Wings 'N More," the woman who recorded the video said on Facebook. "They got you!"
HOUSTON -- People at one Houston-area restaurant apparently took advantage of the lack of dine-in customers during the COVID-19 pandemic to perform some salon duties instead.

A woman driving by a Wings N More recorded video of a someone giving a haircut inside the restaurant, which was open for pick-up and delivery.

Taylor DeVault posted the video on her Facebook page on Thursday night and said what she saw was "unacceptable and unsanitary."

CDC head warns 2nd wave of COVID-19 could be worse; Birx isn't sure

DeVault said in her post, "Tonight we couldn't get an answer on the intercom or at the window because this is what the employees were doing inside. So much for social distancing & non-essential closed salons. Need a haircut? Just pull up at Wings 'N More. They got you!"

The restaurant is not owned by the Wings N More chain, but is independently owned. KTRK reached out to the manager of the store about the incident and was told "no comment."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytexassocial distancinghaircoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldcaught on cameracovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
4.4M more Americans applied for unemployment last week
Official says he was ousted for opposing drug Trump touted
Blue Angels, Thunderbirds to perform air shows honoring health care workers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois COVID-19 cases spike as Pritzker weighs stay-at-home order extension
New COVID-19 testing sites opening in Aurora, Rockford, Chicago
Chicago aldermen propose bill for mandatory face masks in city
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Woman with concealed-carry license shoots home invader in Auburn Gresham
WATCH LIVE: Funeral for 3rd CPD officer who died from COVID-19
What to know about Illinois' 35,108 COVID-19 cases
Show More
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Man found dead, firefighter injured in South Side house fire
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, a few showers Thursday
Jussie Smollett lawsuit against city dismissed by federal judge
4.4M more Americans applied for unemployment last week
More TOP STORIES News