Local health care workers surprised with Super Bowl tickets show Bears pride in Tampa

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four local Advocate Aurora Health employees are living it up in Tampa, Florida for Super Bowl LV.

Last month, former Chicago Bear Charles Tillman surprised the vaccinated health care workers with game tickets.

Alicja and Jacob Salman are among the lucky recipients.

The married clinicians recently got the COVID-19 vaccine together.

Former Chicago Bear Charles Tillman surprised four Advocate Aurora Health employees with Super Bowl tickets.



"We can't stress enough how important the vaccine is for everyone," Alicja said. "It's important to know the facts. Being something new and unknown, it can be scary but it all comes down to, you know, you have health care professionals - there are people to talk to to get the information you need."

"So just continue to follow the facts and everyone stay safe, and hopefully we can all get vaccinated and get back to normal," Jacob added.

The Salmans have treated more than 1,000 COVID-19 patients.

The NFL also sent 7,500 other vaccinated health care workers to the big game as well.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell had said in a news release that attendance at the Feb. 7 game would be limited to those workers and about 14,500 other fans. Raymond James Stadium, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has a capacity of just under 66,000, according to its website.

The video featured is from a previous report.
