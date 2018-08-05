Newsviews: Chicago urban agriculture

CHICAGO (WLS) --Chicago's motto is "City in a Garden," but what about all the gardens and farms that are actually in the city?
There are dozens of them across Chicago. They vary in size and purpose.
But all of them are providing fresh, healthy food, sometimes for neighborhoods where there isn't much available.
And an organization working to help all these farms grow is Advocates for Urban Agriculture, a coalition of people, organizations and businesses working to support and expand sustainable agriculture in the city.
Laura Calvert, executive director of Advocates for Urban Agriculture and Viviana Gentry Fernandez- Pellon, Training Programs Manager with AUA, joined ABC7 to talk about it.
For more information on the Soiree, visit https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3513336. For more information on Advocates for Urban Agriculture, visit https://auachicago.org.
Part 1:
Part 2: