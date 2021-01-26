Our Chicago: Voices of the Community town hall on COVID and the vaccine in the Latinx community

Check back later to watch the town hall in its entirety on-demand.
Illinois Unidos was formed over 10 months ago to help educate and provide resources to Latino communities. A notable consortium of academics, policy and health professionals, they are tackling the problems of disproportionate numbers of COVID-19 cases in the Latino community and the prevalence of misinformation about the vaccine. Tanja Babich talked to them about Vaccine Corps, a partnership they joined to educate, combat mistrust and encourage vaccinations in the Latino community.
Babich also explored the genesis of Illinois Unidos and the specifics of their goals. What are the biggest challenges? What are they hearing from their interactions in the community? What are they doing to address the inequities brought to bear during this pandemic in the Latino community?
Guest panelists include:
- Dr. Marina Del Rios, University of Illinois at Chicago College of Medicine
- Dr. Geraldine Luna, Chicago Department of Public Health
- Dr. Melissa Simon, Northwestern Hospital
- Esther Corpuz, Alivio Medical Center
- Miguel Blancarte, Jr., Esperanza Health Centers
