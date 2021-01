Our Chicago: Voices of the Community town hall showcases faith leaders and 'Family Value' anti-violence campaign

PREVIOUS TOWN HALLS:

ABC 7, Chicago's Number One station for news, will present a virtual town hall offering Chicago area faith leaders behind the Media Editing Group, MEG, a platform to highlight their Family Value anti-violence campaign. In his new role as ABC 7's race and culture reporter, Will Jones will moderate this virtual event, OUR CHICAGO: VOICES OF THE COMMUNITY available on abc7chicago.com Thursday, January 14 at 2:00 PM."See Something, Say Something." "Put the guns down." "Offering rewards for leads on shooters." "Improving Witness Protection." These calls to action are supported by Chicago area ministers who are part of MEG. But, the ministers wanted to do more and joined forces to make the family the central focus of their Family Value initiative, which kicked off with public service announcements last month. Will Jones will dig deeper to learn about their plan to reduce violence by working within the family unit and providing concrete steps to address family issues without blame.Guest panelists include:Rev. Floyd D. James, Pastor Greater Rock M.B. ChurchRev. Robin Hood, Pastor Redeemed Outreach Ministry, and Co-Founder of "Mothers Opposed to Violence Everywhere" (M.O.V.E.)Rev. Autry Phillips, Pastor, Hopewell MB Church, Executive Director of Target Area Development Corp.Rev. Antonio Wallace, Breakthrough, a faith-based non-profit organizationPastor Rich Redmond, Research Editor, The Media Editing Group (MEG).The virtual town hall will be exclusively streamed live on ABC 7's Facebook Live, YouTube, ABC 7's app, and ABC 7's connected TV apps on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV and Roku.