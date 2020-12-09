Our Chicago: Voices of the Community town hall on COVID-19 vaccine concerns in communities of color, hosted by Cheryl Burton

Black and Brown communities have suffered the most cases and deaths from the Coronavirus, as they make up the majority of essential workers and often don't have access to quality healthcare services. Cheryl Burton led an important discussion on what plans are in place for administering vaccines to the communities at highest risk.
She will also examined the reluctance of many in the Black community to take the vaccine based upon longstanding fears resulting from the Tuskegee Experiment and the cell harvesting performed upon Henrietta Lacks. How will the medical and faith community effectively communicate messaging to allay those concerns and encourage getting vaccinated? Also, what are the ethical issues if a company or institution attempts to mandate that employees get the vaccine?
Guest panelists:
- Dr. Richard Novak, Head of the Division of Infectious Diseases at UI Health
- State Rep. Lamont J. Robinson, Illinois 5th House District
- Dr. Suzet McKinney, CEO & Executive Director, Illinois Medical District
- Esther Corpuz, CEO, Alivio Medical Center
- Dr. Bishop Horace E. Smith, Pastor, Apostolic Faith Church
- Dr. Monica Peek, Associate Professor of Medicine, University of Chicago Medicine
The virtual town hall was exclusively streamed live on ABC 7's Facebook Live, YouTube, ABC 7's app, and ABC 7's connected TV apps on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV and Roku.
