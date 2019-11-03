chicago proud

Photographer Lee Bey highlights hidden architectural gems of Chicago's South Side

By Rachel Davis
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Lee Bey is a Chicago photographer who is using his talents to highlight the hidden gems of the south side.

Bey's latest project is his new book, Southern Exposure: The Overlooked Architecture of Chicago's South Side highlights dozens of significant places and spaces outside of downtown.

Bey joined ABC7 to talk about these stunning images.

To learn more about Lee Bey, visit his website: leebey.com.

To purchase Southern Exposure: The Overlooked Architecture of Chicago's South Side Click Here.
