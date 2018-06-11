SOCIETY

(Royal) kids being kids: Prince George, Princess Charlotte frolic during dad's polo match

EMBED </>More Videos

Royal siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte were seen hamming it up while dad Prince William played in the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy. (Karwai Tang/WireImage|Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

Kids will be kids, and Prince George and Princess Charlotte are no exception.

George, 4, and Charlotte, 3, were seen hamming it up as their father, Prince William, played in the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy on Sunday.

The royal tots frolicked around as mom Kate watched nearby, and Charlotte caused the duchess to burst out in laughter with a show of acrobatics.

PHOTOS: Prince William, Duchess Kate and the royal family through the years

They were also spotted spending quality time with Savannah and Isla Phillips, who are also great-grandchildren of the queen.

George and Charlotte have had a banner year. In April they welcomed baby brother Prince Louis, and in May they participated in uncle Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyroyal familyroyalsu.s. & worldprince williamkate middletonbabyfamilyparentingfashioncelebritycelebrity babiescelebrity birthsbuzzworthy
Related
Princess Charlotte and the kids of the royal wedding: Photos
Kensington Palace releases new photos of Prince Louis
Prince William, Kate announce royal baby's name
SOCIETY
Animal crackers remove cages from packaging after PETA complaint
AbbVie donates $100M to Ronald McDonald House Charities
Women claim they were denied jobs because of 'ghetto' names
Playful 'arrest' was best birthday gift for 93-year-old 'Cops' fan
HS dance team photo shoot with police creates controversy in Granite City, Ill.
More Society
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages charged in Nassar case
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Show More
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Little girl sings lullaby to her sleepy kitty
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
More News